New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Super Micro Computer worth $16,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $928.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.19 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $907.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $865.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.