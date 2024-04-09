New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.85 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,158 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Ball worth $16,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ball by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ball by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,470,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,730,000 after buying an additional 874,325 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BALL opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.