New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $20.15 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of FactSet Research Systems worth $20,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,024,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $45,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $440.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.49. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $380.96 and a one year high of $488.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.11.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

