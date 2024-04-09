New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 31,525 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,525 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Hologic worth $18,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

