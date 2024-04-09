Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Newmont by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 242.2% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.97.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

