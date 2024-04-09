Nexxen International Ltd. (LON:NEXN) Insider Ofer Druker Sells 5,710 Shares of Stock

Nexxen International Ltd. (LON:NEXN – Get Free Report) insider Ofer Druker sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £14,731.80 ($18,645.49).

Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Ofer Druker sold 23,172 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.28), for a total transaction of £60,015.48 ($75,959.35).

Nexxen International Stock Down 0.5 %

NEXN stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.66) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 202.70. Nexxen International Ltd. has a 52-week low of GBX 184.50 ($2.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 222.80 ($2.82).

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

