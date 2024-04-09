Nick von Schirnding Acquires 1,112,347 Shares of Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM) Stock

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) insider Nick von Schirnding purchased 1,112,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £22,246.94 ($28,157.12).
Arc Minerals Stock Up 2.8 %
ARCM opened at GBX 1.85 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Arc Minerals Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.90 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of £27.20 million, a P/E ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.75.
Arc Minerals Company Profile
