Nick von Schirnding Acquires 1,112,347 Shares of Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM) Stock

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) insider Nick von Schirnding purchased 1,112,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £22,246.94 ($28,157.12).

Arc Minerals Stock Up 2.8 %

ARCM opened at GBX 1.85 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Arc Minerals Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.90 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of £27.20 million, a P/E ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.75.

Get Arc Minerals alerts:

Arc Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Arc Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arc Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.