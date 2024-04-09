Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Nikola alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nikola

Nikola Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. Nikola has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nikola will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nikola

In other news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 577.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.