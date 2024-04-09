Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,581 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,453 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,511,732 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,215,410,000 after purchasing an additional 304,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $804,199,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $673,731,000 after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,007,160.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,017 shares of company stock worth $38,296,687 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW opened at $268.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.61 and a 200 day moving average of $288.25. The company has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

