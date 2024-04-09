Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4,646.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 198,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after buying an additional 194,627 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

