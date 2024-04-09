Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.36 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $14,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,137.73.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,233.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,175.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,025.35. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $714.98 and a 12 month high of $1,246.22.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

