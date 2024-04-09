Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.11.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $266.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.67. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.81 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

