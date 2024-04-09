NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.10

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.10 and traded as high as $42.09. NNN REIT shares last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 592,312 shares.

NNN REIT Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 104.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NNN REIT

NNN REIT Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 30,011 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in NNN REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 242,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NNN REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.