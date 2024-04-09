NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.10

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.10 and traded as high as $42.09. NNN REIT shares last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 592,312 shares.
NNN REIT Stock Up 1.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.00.
NNN REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 104.63%.
NNN REIT Company Profile
NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.
