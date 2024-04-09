Northern Technologies International (NTIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 11th. Analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of NTIC opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.63 million, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.72. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

NTIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 432,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the first quarter worth $30,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Further Reading

