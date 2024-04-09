NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NBY opened at $0.09 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.97.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.14% and a negative net margin of 65.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NBY Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

