NuVista Energy’s (NUVSF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 91.66% from the stock’s current price.
NuVista Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64.
About NuVista Energy
