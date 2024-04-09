NuVista Energy’s (NUVSF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 91.66% from the stock’s current price.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

