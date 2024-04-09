O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 65 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,334,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $156.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $367.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $163.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

