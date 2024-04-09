Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $78.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OLN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.87.

Get Olin alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OLN

Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN stock opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average is $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,703.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $460,703.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 753,274 shares of company stock valued at $40,434,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,196,000 after purchasing an additional 203,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,635,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,167,000 after acquiring an additional 126,587 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.