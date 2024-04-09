Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

