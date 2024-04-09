OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.30. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OptimumBank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 86.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

