Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.574 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.55.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Trading Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS OVCHY opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $21.00.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile
