PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8,388.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,701 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of PACCAR worth $36,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PACCAR by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2,578.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,292,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,357 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $682,161.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $122.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.59 and its 200-day moving average is $99.05. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $68.10 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

