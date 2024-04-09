PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PD

PagerDuty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PD opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.91. PagerDuty has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,499.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,749 shares of company stock worth $1,423,458. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP raised its position in PagerDuty by 614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

(Get Free Report

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.