Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) vs. Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Financial Comparison

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) and Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palantir Technologies and Cognyte Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palantir Technologies $2.23 billion 22.88 $209.82 million $0.09 255.70 Cognyte Software $312.06 million 1.86 -$114.13 million ($0.59) -14.25

Palantir Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cognyte Software. Cognyte Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palantir Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palantir Technologies 4 5 3 0 1.92 Cognyte Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Palantir Technologies and Cognyte Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.35, indicating a potential downside of 20.27%. Cognyte Software has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 40.55%. Given Palantir Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Palantir Technologies is more favorable than Cognyte Software.

Profitability

This table compares Palantir Technologies and Cognyte Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palantir Technologies 9.43% 6.17% 4.78% Cognyte Software -13.22% -12.38% -5.78%

Risk & Volatility

Palantir Technologies has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognyte Software has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.7% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Cognyte Software shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Palantir Technologies beats Cognyte Software on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. In addition, it provides Palantir Apollo, a software that delivers software and updates across the business, as well as enables customers to deploy their software virtually in any environment; and Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) that provides unified access to open-source, self-hosted, and commercial large language models (LLM) that can transform structured and unstructured data into LLM-understandable objects and can turn organizations' actions and processes into tools for humans and LLM-driven agents. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. Cognyte Software Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.