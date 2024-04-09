Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palomar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.30 per share, for a total transaction of $111,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $111,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.30 per share, for a total transaction of $111,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,509 shares of company stock worth $2,950,557. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Palomar by 7,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.21. Palomar has a 1 year low of $46.09 and a 1 year high of $86.25.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.07 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Palomar will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

