Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanderbilt University lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 31,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,355,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.39.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $154.85 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.63 and a 52-week high of $155.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.23 and a 200 day moving average of $139.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.