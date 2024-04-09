Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.27% from the company’s current price.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $25.10.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $345.63 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.95%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

