Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of PWP opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $15.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $212.68 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 34.39%.

Institutional Trading of Perella Weinberg Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,780,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,843,000 after purchasing an additional 210,342 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 17.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 14.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 345,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

