Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) & Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Critical Review

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) and Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Caravelle International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping 63.28% 33.48% 21.75% Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Performance Shipping and Caravelle International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $108.94 million 0.24 $69.41 million $1.91 1.14 Caravelle International Group $185.35 million 0.22 $12.23 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Performance Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caravelle International Group.

Performance Shipping has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Performance Shipping and Caravelle International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Caravelle International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Performance Shipping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Performance Shipping beats Caravelle International Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services through its tanker vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of eight Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 851,825 DWT. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

