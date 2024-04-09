Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Given “Hold” Rating at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

PERI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.20.

Perion Network Stock Down 40.8 %

PERI stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $42.75.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 15.80%. Perion Network’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Perion Network by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

