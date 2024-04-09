Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

PR opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 4.35.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $283,987,297.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,056,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,299,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $283,987,297.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,056,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,299,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999 over the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

