PFG Investments LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 7.8% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 253,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,202,868. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $168.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.82 and its 200 day moving average is $182.34. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.78 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.