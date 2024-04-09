Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a market cap of $521.64 million, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Articles

