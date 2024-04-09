Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Shares of PAHC stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a market cap of $521.64 million, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.12.
Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.
