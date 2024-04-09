Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,740 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.63.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.96 and its 200-day moving average is $152.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

