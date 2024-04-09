Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 411 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $521.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $403.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $511.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

