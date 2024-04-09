Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 59,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 99,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.04 million, a P/E ratio of 127.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Postal Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 872.81%.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 3,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $51,114.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 233,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,952,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,937,000 after acquiring an additional 100,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after buying an additional 102,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after buying an additional 39,562 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $7,654,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 473,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

