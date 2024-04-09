PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PWFL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on PowerFleet in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on PowerFleet in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $164.84 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.72.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. Research analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 14,257.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 25.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 81.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

