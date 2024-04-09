Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,046 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.1% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,874,846 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $185.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

