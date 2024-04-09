Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SQFTP)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Presidio Property Trust Price Performance
SQFTP opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
