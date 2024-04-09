Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SQFTP)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

SQFTP opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.