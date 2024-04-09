Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,452 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in HDFC Bank by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000,000 after purchasing an additional 836,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 44,648 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 3,401,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,751,000 after acquiring an additional 57,055 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,193.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,233,000 after acquiring an additional 691,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 733,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after acquiring an additional 90,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

HDB stock opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64. The company has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

