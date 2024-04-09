Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,338 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,735,000 after buying an additional 747,584 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,751,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 170,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 119,496 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 114,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 82,396 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDQ opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.