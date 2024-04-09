Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 744 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $198.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.17. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $204.80. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

