Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

VAW opened at $204.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.30. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $205.99.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

