Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRME. Guggenheim cut their price target on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Prime Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prime Medicine currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine Price Performance

Prime Medicine stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. Prime Medicine has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $731.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Prime Medicine will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prime Medicine

In other news, Director Robert Nelsen bought 3,200,000 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prime Medicine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 506.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Prime Medicine by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.