Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 261 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $909,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $678,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $42.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

