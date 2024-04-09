Private Trust Co. NA Buys 1,389 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 967,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,705,000 after buying an additional 217,083 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 80,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $62.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $56.46.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

