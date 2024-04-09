Private Trust Co. NA Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 86,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEU stock opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $42.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

