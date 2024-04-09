Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 75,162 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $59.33.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.