Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,026 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in International Paper were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in International Paper by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in International Paper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $287,770 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IP opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

