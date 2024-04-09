Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Prologis were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Prologis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,164,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $126.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.00. The stock has a market cap of $116.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

